One in nine Telford councils respond to allowances panel

A Parish Remuneration Panel is preparing recommendations to the borough’s five town and 22 parish councils about what pay, if any, should be available to members.

In July, a senior Telford and Wrekin Council officer invited the local councils to make representations to the panel ahead of its first meeting. Information released by the authority under the Freedom of Information Act says three full responses, three partial responses and thirteen “querying the process/timetable, etc” were received.

Most town and parish councils do not pay regular allowances to their members, but some keep a small amount available that members can claim if they need to fund transport, childcare or similar expenses to attend meetings and functions.

Last month, Telford and Wrekin councillors voted to increase their allowances by approximately a fifth – their first rise since 2010 – in line with recommendations put forward by an Independent Remuneration Panel chaired by Professor Steve Leach.

A letter, dated July 4, from Telford and Wrekin Council Governance and Legal Service chief Anthea Lowe, said: “The chair of the panel has asked us to write to you seeking any representations that you or your members may wish to make in respect of town/parish councillor allowances.

“It is likely that its first meeting will take place on July 15, so any representation received prior to that date will be considered by the panel. There will, however, be further opportunity to make representations.”

Ms Lowe’s added that Prof Leach and his panel were interested to know details including “the level of allowances currently paid”, “the nature of activities of members” and “the amount of time members commit to their parish/town council activities”.

