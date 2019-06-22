Outraged readers slam BBC over licence move

In a new poll 75 per cent of readers said they were against the move, with many expressing outrage at the broadcaster's decision, which will see 3.7 million pensioners lose out on the benefit.

The Express & Star and Shropshire Star poll saw almost 7,500 responses, with 5,556 demanding the BBC change its decision.

The BBC says it decided to scrap free licences due to spiralling costs after it was given responsibility for running the scheme by the Government.

From June 2020 only households with someone aged over 75 who receives pension credit will be entitled to a free licence.

'Total disgrace'

Plenty of Star readers were eager to share their thoughts on the BBC's decision on this newspaper's social media site.

Christine Foster said: "So people who have paid into the system all their lives and prepared for retirement by saving and paying into pensions PAY AGAIN! Total disgrace. On top of that they have the cheek to put it up £4 even though they are saving from pensioners."

Lilian Addis said the move was "outrageous". "We have never claimed benefits but worked hard all our lives," she added.

"We are not rich retirees but we still have to pay income tax on pensions and savings. The BBC should play fair and scrap fee for all and not just for people on credits."

June Senior said: "We’ve worked all our lives and try to save a little money, now we are being penalised for doing so."

Bill Heatley said the "disgusting" move would make elderly people "more socially isolated than they already are", and Christine Baldwin said it was "a terrible way to treat us pensioners".

Paul Morris wrote: "We should not be forced to pay for an extremely left wing driven institution. It's legalised robbery. The BBC is a disgrace and should hang it's head in shame."

The TV licence should be "free on retirement", according to Jane Beirne, who added, "or even better let people opt out of watching BBC and not pay for a licence they don't need. It's called having a choice!"

Frank Edwards echoed the view of many readers in calling for the licence to be "abolished altogether", with others including Chrissy Dyke hitting out at the broadcaster for its "left wing news agenda" and "claptrap programming full of repeats and proper old tat".

The vast taxpayer funded salaries paid to BBC employees also came under fire. Lesley Jones said: "Perhaps if presenters were not paid their high salaries we could have free licences for the over 75s."

Labour MPs across the region have blamed Ministers for "passing the buck" over the benefit, which the BBC says would cost £745m if it continued until 2021-22.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden said the Government's attempts to blame the BBC for the decision "won’t wash".

"It was a hospital pass to give responsibility for a welfare benefit to the BBC. The Government is responsible for this," he said.