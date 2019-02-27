Opinions divided on Labour Brexit vote call

The Labour leader told MPs that if Labour's own Brexit plan was rejected by Parliament, he would back a second referendum to 'prevent a damaging Tory Brexit'.

The announcement has been welcomed by leading Labour figures in Shropshire. But eurosceptics have accused him of betrayal.

Former Telford Labour councillor Bill McClements, a leading figure in the Remain campaign during the 2016 referendum, welcomed the announcement, although he thought it was a little late in the day.

"I'm not a great fan of referendums in general, it's such a crude mechanism, but we got into this mess by a referendum, and it looks like the only way out is by a referendum," he said.

"The Government is clearly in a bit of turmoil, people possibly understand a little bit more how complicated that the whole thing is, which wasn't evident at all in the 2016 referendum.

"People say democracy is being frustrated, but if democracy makes a bad decision, democracy can also reverse that bad decision.

"We have that all the time with general elections. If you don't like the government, you vote it out at the next election."

The move was also welcomed by Wrekin Labour Party, which had called for a second referendum in December last year.

Branch secretary Dylan Harrison, who stood for the seat at the 2017 General Election, said the party had done the right thing for the good of the country.

"Parliament must make a rational deal to leave the EU or we must have a public vote on the final outcome," he said.

"We need to stop the right-wing Tory Brexit."

Labour's position has also been praised by Open Britain Shrewsbury, a non-partisan group which campaigns for a second vote.

Group spokesman Mark Fermor said: "We are delighted to see some moves towards the People's Vote that we have been campaigning for.

"However, as we have seen over the last couple of years, there is a lot that can go wrong in our politics these days and there is no room for complacency."

But the decision came in for fierce criticism from Daniel Kawczynski, Tory MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, who is an outspoken Brexiteer.

"The Labour Party is wrong to back calls for another Brexit referendum," he said.

"We took the decision to leave. Let’s respect that decision.

"Every time people of any EU country have voted against EU they have been forced to vote again till they get right result. Let’s not follow that course."

The decision sparked an even angrier reaction from Shropshire MEPs Jill Seymour and James Carver.

Ukip's Mrs Seymour said: "It's a betrayal of democracy.

"Jeremy Corbyn is turning his back on Labour Brexit voters."

Mr Carver, a former Ukip member now sitting as an independent, added:

"Of all people, Jeremy Corbyn has just sold out the disenfranchised working class.

"A desperately misguided move, as often happens when people are under extreme pressure."

Explaining the announcement, Mr Corbyn said: "One way or another we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal and oppose a Tory Brexit.

"In line with conference policy we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote."

But the decision sparked an immediate backlash from some Labour MPs, with reports of as many as 25 prepared to vote against a second referendum.

Among those opposing a second vote are Bassetlaw MP John Mann, Don Valley MP Caroline Flint, Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock and Gareth Snell, who represents Stoke-on-Trent Central.

Mr Mann compared the decision to former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg's U-turn on tuition fees during the Coalition government.

"The last party leader to do exactly the opposite to his manifesto promise was Nick Clegg," he said.

"Remind me, where is he now?"

Caroline Flint, who served as Europe Minister in Gordon Brown's government, said Labour MPs must be given a free vote.

"Labour is in danger of overturning an election promise to respect the 2016 referendum result," she said.

"We can’t ignore millions of Labour Leave voters. There are Labour MPs like me who will not support a second referendum. Give us a free vote so Labour MPs can keep their promises."

Mr Snell said there were enough Labour MPs opposed to a second referendum to ensure it never happened.

“I won’t be voting for a second referendum under any circumstances," he said.

Mr Kinnock said it would be corrosive to the public's trust in parliament.