In photos: Shropshire summer carnivals in years gone by

It’s that time of year when towns and villages across the county are getting ready to host a wide variety of carnivals and fetes.

Competitors take part in a race at Telford Super Saturday on September 8, 1979.
Organisers will be keeping their fingers crossed for good weather for their events, which can range from large-scale celebrations with colourful parades and fairground rides to tombolas and cake stalls in aid of the local church.

Members of the local community and many people from further afield can always be counted on to turn out to soak up the atmosphere, show their support and enjoy the likes of games, cake stalls, cream teas and raffles.

As schools wind down for the summer and pupils count down the days until they break up for the holidays, many will be hosting their annual sports days.

Featuring traditional activities such as the egg and spoon race, they encourage children to have fun, to get active and to work together to achieve a goal.

Church Aston May Queen Vicky Paterson and her two attendants with a cuddly toy at the show in August 1986.
Farmer S Mayall of Lea Hall, Harmer Hill, who grows wheat from which his wife makes her own bread, in July 23, 1960.
Mrs S Mayall of Lea Hall, Harmer Hill, whose husband supplies the wheat with which she makes her own bread, in July 23, 1960
A close finish in the senior girls relay race at Coalbrookdale High School sports day on June 9, 1937.
Ken Dodd leads the countdown to the grand opening of the Shropshire Orthopaedic Hospital League of Friends' annual fete held in the hospital grounds on July 2, 1987.
Competitors take part in a race at Telford Super Saturday on September 8, 1979.
Newport's pop singer, Louisa Jane White, opens the annual Audley House fete in July 1969.
The Rev Michael Pope at St Giles Church fete in Shrewsbury in July 1969.
A working Dalek, made by people of the parish, had its first airing at a fete St Patrick's Primary School, Wellington, in 1978.
Wem Parish Church garden party, at the Rectory gardens, Wem, was opened by the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Shrewsbury, Councillor and Mrs Dennis Pursell in 1968.
Jane Norton (12), with Titch, Tracy Lloyd (13) with Lady Jane Grey, and Alison Norton (15) with Shady, ready for the ring at Wistanswick fete and gymkhana in 1978.
Helen Fortescue, Marie Candlin and Caroline Whittall at Wrockwardine village fete on July 12, 1986.
