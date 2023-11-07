Premium quality and performance at a sensible price

Unusually, I had one park next to me recently on a car park, so it was a bit like buses. Nothing for ages and suddenly two come along at the same time.

This particular model has the look of a coupe, and exudes an aura of exclusivity and comes with a choice of Premium Line, Luxury Line and Sport Line trim levels

A full five seater it has a svelte look, distinctive branding, signature grille and smart light clusters having adopted the Korean firm’s Athletic Elegance” design philosophy.

Performance: It is powered by two-litre 241bhp turbocharged petrol engine that delivers rapid acceleration. Mated with an eight speed automatic gearbox, it powers the car to 60mph in just six seconds and on to a top speed of 149mph..

Interior and Technology: The interior is spacious, well-equipped, and luxurious with heated leather style seats and a long list of standard goodies. The shape of the car means it can be a bit of squeeze in the rear, but there is plenty of space for the front seat occupants. The car includes the pair of binnacle dials that become cameras when the indicators are activated for improved visibility and safety.

Controls: The car features a central infotainment system alongside an eight-inch digital driver’s display, both of which look great and control connectivity for smartphone, infotainment and navigation. The touchscreen which features a sophisticated array of graphics which can also be utilised through a circular touchpad on the central console.

Ride and Handling: The vehicle offers a firm ride and handling, thanks to tuned suspension and electronically controlled adaptive dampers. It offers plenty of grip when cornering rapidly and feel stable, even if the ride can feel harsh on lesser roads.

Boot space: Boot space is not that brilliant with just 330 litres available. It is also shallow, don’t expect to pack the kitchen sink.

Safety: It is packed with passive and active safety kit, including artificial intelligence for advanced autonomous driver assistance, together with driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Costs: The car’s fuel economy is around 34/34mpg, and emissions are at 182g/km, making it less economical and expensive to tax. It won’t be a cheap company car option either.

Pricing: At just over £40k, and if you’re looking for a premium motor at a sensible price and are not fussed about badge recognition, this is a fine option.

Factfile