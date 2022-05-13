UK Drive: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT brings big performance in a practical package

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

What is it?

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E was first revealed, it aimed to bring some pony car flair to the electric vehicle market, albeit wrapped up in a stylish SUV package. However, while it offered exciting acceleration, it was always the GT model that was to bring truly eye-opening performance.

Mainstream electric performance cars are few and far between, so the GT could carve itself a little niche. The question is, does it have what it takes to be a new fast EV icon, or does it offer little over the regular model? We’ve been driving it in the UK to find out.

What’s new?

There’s already a twin-motor version of the Mach-E, but in GT form the numbers have been given a boost. There’s more to it than that, though, with upgrades designed to make it handle and stop better.

On top of this, there’s a new Untamed Plus mode that unleashes full performance, though it’s aimed more at track driving than on the road. There’s also a new body kit and grippy new tyres to further its sporting credentials.

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s a motor on the front axle and rear axle that provide all-wheel drive. Combined they make 480bhp and 860Nm of torque, with that latter figure contributing to the violent acceleration off the line. Going from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds – in an SUV – feels as gloriously silly as it sounds.

In fact, accelerating from a standstill there’s so much power that the wheels slip a little, delivering a chirrup before catapulting you forward. It’s actually better to accelerate from a slow roll, accumulating speed so quickly it’ll make your cheeks go numb and your passengers feel queasy. Some of these fast EVs are almost too fast…

Despite all this performance, the official range is an impressive 310 miles as the GT is only offered with the Mach-E’s larger battery. For context, in the regular model this 88kWh unit sees 336 miles with all-wheel drive and 379 miles with rear-wheel drive.

What’s it like to drive?

Once you get over the excitement of ballistic acceleration, there’s a generally excellent EV to be found. The regular Mach-E feels annoyingly stiff, but the GT has more control in everyday driving thanks to its upgraded suspension. And despite its prodigious performance, in its normal modes it’s easy to potter about and enjoy the easy refinement of electric motoring.

There are a few frustrations that remain from the regular car, though, with the key issue being the driver assistance systems. While you can push them to the background they never really fully turn off, with the lane keep assist struggling with narrow country lanes. Sometimes, when large vehicles are approaching, it can resist your attempts to put a wheel on the inside lane, which can be rather unnerving.

How does it look?

While the Mach-E is definitely an SUV based on its proportions, few others in this class manage to provide such sleek and sporty looks. There are a couple of awkward angles, but particularly from the front, the sharply angled headlights and muscular body panels make it a real head turner.

The GT model is distinct from regular Mach-Es thanks to a 3D-effect polycarbonate front grille, unique front bumper with air intakes, body-coloured wheel arches and a chin spoiler. There’s also a couple of new paint options to make it really stand out, called Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange.

What’s it like inside?

One of the Mustang Mach-E’s key selling points is its interior, which is a comfortable, spacious and ultra-modern place to be. There’s decent forward visibility so you don’t need to sit too high to get a great view of the road ahead, and the seats are snug and comfortable on shorter trips, though the GT-specific Ford Performance seats aren’t quite so well-suited to longer journeys.

The large portrait-orientated screen continues to be one of the best in the business, though it does take some getting used to. It’s also surprisingly unobtrusive at night once you’re accustomed to it dominating your peripheral vision.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the GT model start at £68,030, which brings the aforementioned performance upgrades along with 20-inch cast aluminium wheels, a GT-specific body kit, MagneRide suspension, upgraded Brembo brakes, Ford Performance and an excellent B&O sound system.

Black is the only free colour, with most others being £1,150 extras. Other add-ons include a panoramic roof (£995) and a variety of home charger options that range from £559 to £905.

It’s a considerable jump of about £7,000 over the regular AWD model, which is no slouch itself and already feels pretty well-equipped, so you really have to want ‘the fastest one’ to justify the cost.

Verdict

The GT does a great job of elevating the Mustang Mach-E experience through stomach churning acceleration and a more upmarket appearance, inside and out.

However, it does feel like a bit of a one-trick pony car. It’s all straight line speed with limited improvements to handling, because it still feels like the big, heavy electric car it is.

For those who want supercar performance in a practical SUV package, however, the GT makes great sense. With the price jump over the regular car, it’s arguably more of a ‘heart over head’ purchase.