The best new SUVs for under £30,000

The SUV segment is one which seems to be showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to popularity. They’re being snapped up thick and fast thanks to good practicality levels and that all-important high driving position.

But they’re often not cheap. However, there is a way to get into a new SUV without stretching the budget too far – so we’ve set a cap of £30,000. Let’s see what’s on offer.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq provides space and versatility

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the go-to choices when it comes to budget SUVs. It’s spacious, practical and it looks good too – but more importantly, it comes loaded with equipment yet won’t break the bank.

Prices start for a smidge over £25,000 which, given the Kodiaq offers a refined driving experience and seven-seater flexibility, isn’t bad at all in our minds.

Honda CR-V

The CR-V features space-age styling

Honda’s CR-V is a space-age looking SUV which stands out from the crowd thanks to plenty of quirky design touches, such as wraparound LED headlights and funky chrome sections. However, it ticks the traditional SUV boxes well; it’s practical, well-made and spacious too. Like the Kodiaq, there’s a seven-seater option as well.

Only available with either a petrol or hybrid setup, the CR-V does lack the diesel option which is often preferred in this segment, but it counters with a great driving experience and frugal around-town motoring.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda’s CX-5 is excellent to drive

An SUV is often a type of car you go to for a true ‘drivers’ experience; they can be heavy, a little detached and not overly involving. The CX-5, however, is a car that goes against the grain – somehow Mazda has made this big SUV a genuinely good car to drive.

It’s smart to look at and smart inside too, while all of the materials feel of a high quality. It’s well put together too, while standard equipment levels are good – all for well under our £30,000 budget.

Peugeot 5008

The 5008 has quirky design touches throughout

If you’re after a different-looking SUV then step this way towards the Peugeot 5008, arguably one of the most distinctive cars of its type on the market today. Prices start from just over £28,000, and for that, you’re getting plenty of standard equipment and an interior which really does feel a class above the rest in terms of styling.

It too has seven seats – matching the CR-V and Kodiaq’s offerings – which adds another string to the 5008’s already well-strung bow.

Renault Kadjar

The Kadjar is an SUV which is packed with features

Renault’s Kadjar is one of the best cars on this list in terms of budget, thanks to a starting price of a snick under £22,000. For that, you’re getting a good-looking SUV with smart styling and a well-appointed interior, along with the choice of efficient petrol or diesel engines.

It recently had a refresh too, only helping to sharpen the way it looks. It’s packed with technology and assistance systems too.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai has proved immensely popular in the UK

The Nissan Qashqai is one of the go-to cars in this segment – it’s been one of the most popular SUVs in the UK for some time now, where its excellent value and good practicality levels have won many drivers over.

The most recent Qashqai has been around for some time now – and it’s due to be replaced soon – but it still represents a real bargain considering prices start at £23,450.