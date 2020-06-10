These are the cheapest cars on sale today

The term ‘new car’ often conjures up images of vast price tags and hefty monthly repayments, all in the name of securing some new metal. It’s quite often the case, we’ll admit.

However, there are plenty of manufacturers that are delivering low-cost, high-value models that won’t break the bank. So if you’re after one of the cheapest new cars on sale today, have a browse through this list.

Dacia Sandero – £6,995

The Sandero takes the title as the cheapest new car in the UK

It’ll probably come as little surprise that the title of the UK’s cheapest new car falls to Dacia. An expert at producing no-frills cars, it’s a company which doesn’t mess around with fancy options or tech-laden models, which is why it’s able to offer such low prices.

And the Sandero is a prime example of this. At £6,995 it’s impressively well-priced, and though it’s not packed with creature comforts it’ll be more than capable at the daily routine – and it’s dependable, too.

Dacia Logan MCV – £10,745

The Logan MCV provides more space than the entry Sandero

Dacia takes second place in this list too, thanks to its Logan MCV. If the Sandero is a little too compact for your needs then the Logan MCV could help fit the bill without needing you to stump up considerably more cash.

It’s practical, well-built and is a great option for families. Of course, you can add optional extras but these bump up the car’s price – and in our eyes, the Logan MCV is best kept as basic as possible.

MG 3 – £11,895

The MG 3 packs a considerable amount of features despite its low entry price

The MG 3 sits in a line-up dominated by low-cost options – as well as an electric model. The 3 is one of the firm’s core vehicles, offering a surprisingly good amount of technology in a low-cost package.

It also boasts an impressive seven-year warranty, which means that not only will it be cheap to buy but it should be cheap to run too.

Volkswagen Up! – £12,705

The Volkswagen Up! benefits from solid build quality

Now that the Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo have gone electric-only, it’s just the Volkswagen Up! that remains out of the original three. It’s an effortlessly good city car, combining the build quality you expect from Volkswagen with plenty of practicality – far more than you’d expect from this size of car, in fact.

The cheapest price here relates to the smaller three-door model, though a five-door option remains. This will, of course, see the price bump up, however.

Hyundai i10 – £12,820

Hyundai’s new i10 is packed with features

The latest Hyundai i10 might be a little more expensive than others in this list, but given that it has only just been comprehensively updated, this still makes for exceptionally good value. With a full-colour touchscreen and air conditioning as standard, the i10 is a great option for those who still want a few high-end features without a high-end price tag.

The i10 is also surprisingly refined and, thanks to a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, it’s a low-risk option when it comes to servicing and repairs, too.