Is now the right time to buy a new car?

The government has announced that car dealerships in England are to be opened on June 1, after more than two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown measures.

But even though dealerships are allowed to open, is now actually the right time to buy a car should you need one? Are there measures in place to make car buying more tempting than ever? Let’s take a look.

Stock to shift

Of course, with dealerships having been closed for more than two months, it’s fair to say that they’ll have a lot of stock to get through when things reopen on June 1. What that means to the buyer is that there’s a fair chance of a deal being struck as dealers try to get through their backlog of cars.

So ask the question. There’s always a deal to be done, of course,

Wave of new models

It’s not just the dealers who are keen to get through their product, as manufacturers have a vast slew of models that they’ll be keen to transfer to the market. We’re already seeing announcements from BMW, Skoda and Seat about new cars being launched which means they’ll be even more choice available to the buyer.

Introducing a new addition to the #BMW Plug-in Hybrid range, the stylish #BMW X2 xDrive25e. Petrol. Or Electric. Why choose? Find out more: https://t.co/aVmrSSI2Bt pic.twitter.com/wdxeOFU6Ce — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) May 27, 2020

Advertising

Though it’s much harder to get a deal on a new model, it does mean that there’s a wider variety of cars to browse.

Scrappage schemes

Though rumours are circulating about a government-led scrappage scheme being introduced across the UK, for the time being, several manufacturers are continuing to offer their own. In fact, there are probably more than you’d expect and they all give you the ability to trade in your old motor in return for money of a new model.

Currently, Toyota, Renault, Dacia, Citroen, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and MG are all operating some form of scrappage scheme – so if you do need to scrap your car, these could be the right manufacturers to speak to.