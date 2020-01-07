Drop-top thrills: The best convertibles on sale today

It may seem strange given the climate, but the convertible is an immensely popular option in the UK. That wind-in-your-hair experience is hard to beat, even if the weather across Britain is a little temperamental.

And we’ll admit, winter may not seem like the obvious season to take advantage of a convertible. But wrap up warm, switch the heaters to full and we’re adamant that a drop-top can be just as much fun as when the sun’s shining down.

Porsche 718 Boxster



(Porsche)

Convertible and sports car are two terms that go hand-in-hand, with that reputation bolstered by the Porsche 718 Boxster.

It may be seen as Porsche’s entry-level sporting machine, but the 718 Boxster has a lot to offer in the way of a rewarding drive. Its chassis feels sharp and responsive, with a decent amount of power coming from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine too. Oh, and it has an easily-stowed electronic roof that makes taking advantage of a rare ray of sunshine a breeze.

Mazda MX-5



(Mazda)

Every list of convertibles has to feature a Mazda MX-5, right? It’s a huge cliche at this point to recommend one when it comes to drop-top considerations, but with very good reason.

Over its four generations of production, it has delivered big on a pure and exciting driving experience without commanding a huge price or offering performance out of the capabilities of most everyday drivers. In its latest ‘ND’ guise, the little Japanese icon has gone back to its roots and is a common sight across the UK.

Mini Convertible



(Mini)

Drivers looking for a convertible supermini may not have the broadest selection of options in the market, but Mini’s unchallenged offering is fortunately pretty impressive in itself.

It blends the iconic and quirky styling of the Mini Hatch with an easily-collapsible soft-top roof so all occupants can catch the fresh air on the move. It’s available in Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works S guise for those looking for a drop-top hot hatch as well.

Audi TT Roadster



(Audi)

Once the poster child of being the wheels of choice for hair salon owners (we’ll argue that’s the Range Rover Evoque now), the Audi TT has been a mainstay in the convertible segment ever since its original 1998 inception.

Though it may not be as famous as its older brethren, the latest Audi TT packs quality and respectable performance into a handsome package. Those looking for a bit of oomph can opt for the TTS Roadster, with the RS Roadster available to those after serious levels of performance.

BMW Z4



(BMW)

The latest-generation Z4 is back and sharper than ever. Though many questioned its looks upon first release, its appearance is certainly striking – and it’s probably one of the best examples of BMW’s latest design language, in our eyes at least.

Lighter than before and incorporating a more centrally-placed cockpit for better weight distribution, it’s incredibly precise to drive, whichever engine variant you opt for.

Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet



(Mercedes)

The C-Class Cabriolet is a drop-top version of one of Mercedes’ most popular cars, transferring everything people love about the regular C-Class into a soft-top variant. The latest, facelifted model still looks sharp, and the interior is equally tasteful.

Again, like many cars in this list, there are a variety of engines to choose from – as well as a range-topping C63 packing a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine.

Audi A5 Convertible



(Audi)

The A5 Convertible is a car which can be used day-to-day without any problems and a range of petrol and diesel engines – both economy-based and performance-orientated – mean that this Audi drop-top is likely to suit anyone.

Plus, it features a well made and high-end interior and a surprising amount of space. There’s a decent boot, too, so it could be a great choice for those who want that soft-top experience without forsaking practicality.

BMW 8 Series Convertible



(BMW)

For jaw-dropping looks, go no further than the BMW 8 Series Convertible. Subtle it certainly isn’t, with a huge front grille dominating the face of the car. Inside, there’s a luxurious and high-quality interior which is brimming with high-tech features.

There’s the option of a powerful diesel or V8 petrol – and both provide more than enough performance.