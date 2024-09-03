Shropshire Star
Close

New Dacia Duster will start at under £19,000

The cheap and cheerful rival to the Skoda Karoq will be available with hybrid power for the first time.

Published
Dacia Duster

Dacia has announced prices and specifications for its budget-friendly SUV – the Duster.

There will be a choice of three power units including Dacia’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder bi-fuel engine and 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. However, for the first time, you will be able to have the Duster with a hybrid powertrain.

It comes fitted with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol that is mated to an electric motor that gives a total power output of 141bhp and 205Nm of torque. Acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 9.9 seconds and the car has a top speed of 105mph.

Here in the UK, the Duster is available in four different guises consisting of Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme. The range kicks off at £18,745 with standard features including roof bars, LED headlights and air conditioning. Prices rise to £23,745 for the top-of-the-line Extreme which features synthetic leather upholstery, heated seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Dacia Duster
There are wraparound lights at the rear

David Durand, Dacia’s design director, said: “We wanted to make the all-new Duster’s design more attractive than ever before, by making the style even more quintessentially Duster and Dacia, by vigorously and proudly reasserting our values: ‘Robust and Outdoor’, ‘Essential but Cool’, and ‘Eco Smart’.”

The new Dacia Duster order books are now open with customers expecting the first deliveries in November.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular