New Stellantis EV platform unlocks 500-mile range

Stellantis has unveiled a new electric vehicle platform that could help deliver a range of up to 500 miles from a single charge.

The automotive group – which owns brands such as Peugeot, Citroen and Jeep – says that as well as a long-range, the new STLA Large platform could underpin a car capable of going from 0-60mph in under two seconds.

The platform’s flexible nature means that it could be used in a variety of bodystyles, too, including crossovers and larger SUVs. Stellantis says that eight vehicles using the new platform are already in the pipeline from this year until 2026.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said. “Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious but this is what our customers need from us today.

“Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers. The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America.”

America-based Dodge and Jeep will be the first brands to launch a vehicle on the new platform, followed by Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati. The platform’s design allows engineers to change the wheelbase, as well as the car’s overall width and height to tailor it to a required purpose. Ground clearance can also be increased or reduced depending on whether or not the vehicle will be designed to go off-road.