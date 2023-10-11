This Porsche boat is powered by the new electric Macan’s battery and motor

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air

A new Porsche ‘sport boat’ which uses the upcoming electric Macan’s powertrain for propulsion has been shown in full production form for the first time on Lake Garda, Italy.

Built in collaboration with Frauscher Shipyard, the 850 Fantom Air is equipped with the same powertrain as you’ll find in the new electric Macan, which brings 536bhp through its single electric motor. The motor itself sits in the back of the boat and is linked to a 100kWh battery – which is also used in the Macan – and can be changed via four different modes in Docking, Range, Sport and Sport Plus.

The cabin uses many similar touches to Porsche’s road cars

In Docking mode, for example, the boat’s speed is limited to eight knots to aid when travelling through harbours.

However, Porsche says that the Fantom Air’s ‘optimum cruising speed’ is 22 knots or around 25mph. At this speed, it can travel for up to one hour or around 28 miles. However, switch into Sport Plus mode and this sport boat can reach speeds of up to 46 knots or 53mph. Porsche says that ‘typical customers’ who travel at a range of speeds could cover journeys of between two to three hours without having to charge the battery.

The boat uses the same powertrain as the upcoming electric Porsche Macan

It can be charged at speeds of up to 250kW, too, resulting in a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking under 30 minutes. The charging ports are located on the front side of the left bench for easy access.

On board you’ll find analogue gauges on the upper part of the instrument panel for a classic sports car look, while in traditional Porsche fashion the starter button is on the left of the wheel. There’s space for up to nine passengers, while a swimming platform at the rear leads to a ‘lounge’ area with sunbathing pads. It comes with a full audio system and WiFi connectivity, too, accessed via a 12-inch information display.