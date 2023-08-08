The MG4 Extended Range hits the road from £36,495

MG4 Extended Range

MG has announced pricing and specifications for its new MG4 Extended Range.

The long-distance EV, which is equipped with a 77kWh battery, can deliver up to 323 miles on a single charge, making it the first MG electric vehicle able to push through the 300-mile range barrier.

Priced from £36,495, the MG4 Extended Range uses a 180kW electric motor which allows for a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds.

The MG4 adopts a rear-wheel-drive layout

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director, said: “The Extended Range is the fifth model in the award winning MG4 EV model family.

“We believe drivers have real breadth of choice with our electric hatchbacks which now include the very capable SE cars all the way through to the XPOWER, the most powerful production MG ever built.”

The Extended Range trumps the standard MG4’s range by some margin, with the entry-level model able to return up to 218 miles from a charge. From there, the MG4 SE Long Range increases this to 281 miles, but still comes some way short of the Extended Range’s figure.

Available in top-tier Trophy specification as standard, the Extended Range features 18-inch wheels as standard and a two-tone roof, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital display. Adaptive cruise control is also included.