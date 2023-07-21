New Skoda Superb detailed ahead of November reveal

Skoda has announced new details surrounding its upcoming next-generation Superb, including powertrains and additional technology that is being introduced.

The Superb is Skoda’s range-topping model and will be entering its fourth generation when then the new model is revealed in November, though the images of the car still show it in heavy disguise.

Key to the new Superb will be its broad range of engines, with a choice of petrol and diesel alongside electrified models. All will come with a DSG automatic transmission.

Plug-in hybrid versions will be able to travel up to 62 miles on a charge. (Skoda)

Mild-hybrids will be available alongside a new 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is said to boast an electric range of up to 62 miles. That’s thanks to a 25.7kWh battery being used, more than double the size of the battery in the current Superb plug-in. It will also allow for 50kW DC rapid charging.

Like the outgoing Superb, the new model will be available in a large hatchback bodystyle, alongside an estate. Both are said to be longer and taller, freeing up more cabin space the firm says. Inside, the new Superb will also feature a large 12.9-inch touchscreen, while the gearshift column is now mounted to the steering column. Skoda is yet to show any interior images, however.

The Superb will also be available with two new safety features. The first, Turn Assist, can warn of collisions with oncoming vehicles when turning into side streets and brake if needed. Second, Crossroad Assist can warn of passing traffic if visibility is obscured.

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda Auto’s chief executive, said: “The new Skoda Superb will perfectly round off our portfolio, which includes the right product for every customer. On top of that, our customers can choose from a wide range of powertrains – be it a plug-in hybrid, one of our highly advanced and efficient engines or, in a first for the Superb, a mild-hybrid powertrain.”