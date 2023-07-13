Genesis’ flagship G90 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Genesis has shown off its range-topping G90 in Europe for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Though Hyundai-owned Genesis only launched in Europe in 2021, it already has eight different models on offer, including SUVs, estate cars and saloons.

The only model yet to come to Europe is the firm’s flagship G90, which rivals the likes of the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class rival, despite it already being on sale in markets such as South Korea and the USA.

The G90 has been confirmed for Germany and Switzerland, but not the UK yet. (Genesis)

Revealed at the Festival of Speed, Genesis has also announced that it will be sold ‘on request’ in Germany and Switzerland, though the firm hasn’t yet said if it will come to the UK.

Available in short and long wheelbases, the latter comes as standard in a four-seat mode, featuring heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats, as well as leg and footrests. There’s also an additional 190mm of rear legroom.

Lawrence Hamilton, managing director at Genesis Motor Europe, said: “Well-informed people who know Genesis know G90 and they have been asking us when it will come to Europe. The car has been hugely successful in Korea, the US, Canada and Middle East and now we can confirm it has arrived in Europe.

Long-wheelbase G90s come with massaging, heated and ventilated rear seats. (Genesis)

“As you would expect from a Genesis flagship sedan, the G90 is something very special and we have built on that with this European edition. We have made a significant investment developing and fine-tuning the ride, dynamics and feel of the G90 to ensure it meets European tastes.”