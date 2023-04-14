Hyundai announces pricing and specifications for new Kona

Hyundai has announced that its new second-generation Kona crossover will start from £25,725.

The Kona has been one of Hyundai’s best-sellers since its introduction in 2017, with this new version bringing some big advancements compared to its predecessor. It’s longer, wider and taller to aid further interior space, while the South Korean firm has packed it with a range of new technology, including dual 12.3-inch screens and a ‘Digital Key’ that allows for the car to be locked and unlocked using a compatible smartphone.

Like before, the Kona will be available with a broad choice of powertrains. While an electric Kona is on the way, bringing a range of 300 miles, it’s initially launching with a choice of petrol engines and a hybrid setup.

The new Kona launches initially with petrol and hybrid engines. (Hyundai)

The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol, available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox. At the top of the range is a 195bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol, also offered with the option of manual or automatic gearboxes.

The Kona can also be had as a 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid, carried over from the outgoing car, which puts out a combined 139bhp, paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Prices for the Kona start from £25,725 for the entry-level Advance trim, with standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and dual 12.3-inch interior screens.

⚡ #TheallnewKONA is the moment. From the futuristic exterior to the versatile cabin, KONA is ready to take you on an electric drive. Discover more: https://t.co/6TZrjZNRDj #ElectricVehicle #UpscaledMultiplayer #Movewiththevibe pic.twitter.com/88mahmsCsh — Hyundai UK (@Hyundai_UK) April 8, 2023

The sportier N-Line starts from £27,525, and brings sportier styling, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, along with an electric boot, a heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging. An N-Line S version can also be chosen, which adds Alcantara and leather seats that are both heated and ventilated, along with a Bose sound system and upgraded LED lights. This model costs from £29,925.

The flagship Ultimate grade costs the same as the N-Line S, but trades some sportier touches in the name of a more premium feel. Additional equipment includes a sunroof, full leather upholstery and a 360-degree camera system.