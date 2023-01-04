Volkswagen ID.7 revealed as electric saloon with range of up to 435 miles

Volkswagen has offered the best look yet at its new ID.7 with the reveal of a camouflaged version of its new electric saloon car.

Previously previewed by the ID.Aero concept car, the ID.7 has now been shown in a ‘digital camouflage’, with the model making its debut at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The ID.7 will be based on the same dedicated MEB electric car platform as other Volkswagen Group EVs, including VW’s own ID.3, the Skoda Enyaq and Cupra Born, but will be the first saloon model to use it.

Volkswagen is saying the ID.7 will have a range of up to 435 miles. (Volkswagen)

Set to be major on technology, hence its showcase at CES, it will use a new-generation Volkswagen infotainment system, addressing negative feedback from existing electric VW owners with new air conditioning controls integrated more neatly into the infotainment, as well as illuminated touch sliders.

It will also boast an upgraded augmented reality head-up display and a huge 15-inch touchscreen display. A new air conditioning system can begin cooling or warming the cabin by sensing when the driver is approaching the vehicle, while ‘Smart Air Vents’ are said to be able to distribute the air more effectively.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the ID.7, though it’s likely to be offered with similar setups to the ID.3 and ID.4. However, there’s a potential for a larger battery version, with VW promising a range of ‘up to 700km [435 miles]’, which is around 100 miles more than the next best EV from the German firm.

Hello Las Vegas! The fully electric #ID7* is making its appearance at #CES2023. Its special camouflage creates smart light effects. The world premiere of the future ID. flagship model is scheduled for the second quarter of this year. #CES #VWID7*Concept vehicle pic.twitter.com/f8U6Au8wu2 — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) January 4, 2023

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars, said: “With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal is to deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.”