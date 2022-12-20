Stellantis to produce one million electric motors a year in France by 2024

Jeep Avenger

Stellantis has announced a ramp-up of electric motor production as it cements a joint venture at its manufacturing plant in Trémery, France.

The group, which owns companies such as Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall, plans to make more than one million electric motors per year by 2024 as it aims to turn its entire product line-up to electric-only vehicles in Europe by 2030. The site is a product of a joint venture between Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding and Stellantis.

#Stellantis ramps-up production of all-new M3 #electric motors, to reach more than 1 million in France by 2024. Production has begun at Emotors, our joint venture with Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, in Trémery, France. https://t.co/bFNCaSolgk #StellantisDareForward pic.twitter.com/ffg6DqkH12 — Stellantis (@Stellantis) December 19, 2022

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: “Our commitment to be the automotive sector’s champion in the fight against climate change is reflected in each of our sites by supporting our employees on the next step in the electric adventure.

“Controlling our electrification value chain will ensure our technological independence in the context of economic and geopolitical crises while mitigating the impact of this dramatic change for our sites and employees, particularly in France where we are and will undoubtedly remain the commercial and industrial leader.”

From January 2023, new cars such as the DS 3 E-Tense, Peugeot e-208 and Jeep Avenger will utilise a new M3 electric motor built at Trémery. It has been designed to be as efficient and, when coupled with a new battery, will help these cars to deliver more than 250 miles between charges.