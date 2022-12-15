Jenson Button’s V8-powered Land Rover 90 heads to auction

Jenson Button Land Rover

A V8-powered Land Rover 90 owned by former Formula 1 racing driver Jenson Button is being sold by online auction.

The bespoke 90 has been given a whole range of modifications, including a Chevrolet Corvette V8 engine, upgraded suspension and a retrimmed interior. It’s been owned by the 2009 Formula One World Champion for the last three years and is currently located in California.

The interior has been completely retrimmed

The 6.2-litre V8 engine is linked to a push-button start and sends its power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. Underneath the car you’ll find Fox performance shock absorbers and powder-coated sway bars while its 18-inch Coastline Defender alloy wheels are shod in chunky BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres.

The entire body has undergone a complete respray in Land Rover’s original Velocity Blue colour, while elements such as the roof, grille, headlight surrounds and door handles have been finished in a contrast gloss black.

The Land Rover is powered by a Corvette V8 engine

The interior has been extensively upgraded over the one you’ll find in a standard 90, with Recaro bucket seats fitted up front and folding seats at the back. There’s a custom centre console with additional storage, with everything re-trimmed in black leather with blue piping and contrast stitching. The headliner has been finished in Alcantara, too, while there’s also an uprated Pioneer sound system with a large subwoofer attached.