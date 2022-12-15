Jenson Button’s V8-powered Land Rover 90 heads to auction

A V8-powered Land Rover 90 owned by former Formula 1 racing driver Jenson Button is being sold by online auction.
The bespoke 90 has been given a whole range of modifications, including a Chevrolet Corvette V8 engine, upgraded suspension and a retrimmed interior. It’s been owned by the 2009 Formula One World Champion for the last three years and is currently located in California.
The 6.2-litre V8 engine is linked to a push-button start and sends its power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. Underneath the car you’ll find Fox performance shock absorbers and powder-coated sway bars while its 18-inch Coastline Defender alloy wheels are shod in chunky BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres.
The entire body has undergone a complete respray in Land Rover’s original Velocity Blue colour, while elements such as the roof, grille, headlight surrounds and door handles have been finished in a contrast gloss black.
The interior has been extensively upgraded over the one you’ll find in a standard 90, with Recaro bucket seats fitted up front and folding seats at the back. There’s a custom centre console with additional storage, with everything re-trimmed in black leather with blue piping and contrast stitching. The headliner has been finished in Alcantara, too, while there’s also an uprated Pioneer sound system with a large subwoofer attached.
Offered by Collecting Cars, the 1998 Land Rover 90 auction is currently live with no reserve. Bidding is set to draw to a close from 9:30pm on Sunday, December 18.