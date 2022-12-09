Ford’s unleashes full potential of GT with track-only Mk IV

2023 Ford GT Mk IV

Ford has created what it calls ‘the ultimate and most extreme’ Ford GT with a new track-only model.

Called the Ford GT Mk IV, it’s a supercar which has been designed to unleash the full potential of the Blue Oval’s tip-top model. As a result, it has a unique engine setup, racing transmission and a range of aerodynamic tweaks designed to make it as capable as possible on the circuit. It’s all influenced by the original Mk IV which won the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, too, which is reflected in the number of cars being built – 67.

The Mk IV features a host of aerodynamic upgrades

The standard GT uses a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 with close to 650bhp, but Ford says that the MK IV targets ‘more than 800 horsepower’. Built in collaboration between Ford and engineering firm Multimatic, the GT Mk IV will also feature a chassis with a longer wheelbase than the regular car to help improve handling even further.

Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsport, said: “The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way.

Are you ready for the final third-generation Ford GT? Ford GT Mk IV is the most extreme Ford GT ever, engineered to deliver maximum performance with a unique body, powertrain and suspension. Made for the track. Coming 2023.https://t.co/mwwynagUFC@fordperformance pic.twitter.com/mUqhV7iPPx — Multimatic (@Multimatic) December 9, 2022

“With an even higher-level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbon fiber body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar.”