Tesla Model Y named Europe’s best-selling new car for the first time

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y has become Europe’s best-selling new car for the very first time as EV sales continue to soar across the continent.

The luxury model shifted 29,367 units in the ninth month of the year, placing it well clear of the second-placed Peugeot 208 which sold just 19,601.

The incredible performance represents a 227 per cent rise for the Model Y with the SUV accounting for close to three in every 100 new cars registered in Europe last month.

It was a strong month for electrified models across the board, with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, Volkswagen ID.4 and the Fiat 500 Electric also seeing huge hikes.

Overall there were 160,869 BEVs registered in September with volume increasing by 15 per cent. They accounted for 15.6 per cent of all registrations – the second-largest monthly market share after December 2021.

(Tesla)

Excluding Tesla, MG was among the top 10 brands with the highest percentage of BEVs as part of total registrations at 42 per cent. Renault followed with 18 per cent.

There was also increased demand for plug-in hybrids – of which the Ford Kuga was the most popular with 5,049 registrations, followed by the Kia Niro and Kia Sportage.

The volume of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased by seven per cent compared to September 2021with 87,712 registered units.

The data was collected by automotive market researchers Jato Dynamics, which put the increased market share for EVs down to falling production figures elsewhere.

Felipe Munoz, a global analyst with the company, said: “The market lost one million units per quarter over the last three years.