New 454bhp BMW M2 revealed

BMW is continuing celebrations to mark 50 years of its performance ‘M’ division with the reveal of the new M2.

Entering a second generation, this new sports coupe has big boots to fill, as the previous M2 was widely regarded as one of the best performance cars around. It was also BMW’s best-selling ‘M’ model.

Quad pipes feature at the rear

Getting a tuned version of its predecessor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six engine, it’s the most powerful M2 date – putting out 454bhp and 550Nm of torque. Coming with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox as standard, BMW will also offer a six-speed manual for more traditional sports car fans. The new M2 also bucks the increasing trend for all-wheel-drive sports cars, as it remains rear-wheel-driven.

Accelerating to 60mph takes just 3.9 seconds in the automatic car (0.2 seconds more for the manual), with versions coming from the factory limited to top speed of 155mph, though this can be increased to 177mph with the optional M Race Track package included.

The M2 will be available with a manual gearbox option

The M2 utilises an active differential as standard, along with electronic adaptive dampers and a brake pedal that offers two settings of ‘feel’.

The new M2 is 11.4cm longer and 1.6cm wider than its predecessor, though it’s only marginally lower. With wider arches, it looks noticeably more muscular than the standard 2 Series Coupe. It also gets a distinctive frameless kidney grille, while a lightweight carbon roof is included on all models. The M2 rides on 19-inch alloys at the front and 20s at the rear, while a bold Zandvoort Blue colour is available exclusively on this model.

The M2 is BMW’s smallest ‘M’ car

Moving inside, customers can choose lightweight carbon fibre bucket seats as an option, in place of the standard heated M Sport seats, while BMW’s new Curved Display (incorporating a 14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster) has been introduced too.

More standard equipment is fitted to the M2 as well, including a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and a reversing camera.