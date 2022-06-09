Nissan announces pricing for new Juke Hybrid

Nissan has announced that its new Juke Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from £27,250.

The latest-generation Sunderland-built Juke debuted in 2019, boasting more space, style and technology than its predecessor. It remains one of the most popular cars in its segment, although since its launch it’s only been offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

But as part of Nissan’s growing electrified line-up, the manufacturer is introducing a new Hybrid model, which will be sold alongside the existing petrol option. Using a similar setup to that found in alliance partner Renault’s models, it pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and small battery.

(Nissan)

Combined, it produces 143bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 9.9 seconds, while Nissan claims it will return up to 56.5mpg, with CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

Distinguished from the standard Juke by its mesh-pattern grille, it also boasts new 19-inch alloy wheels and hybrid-specific interior displays and badging.

Prices for the Juke Hybrid start at £27,250 – a £1,730 increase on a non-hybrid automatic model. A ‘Premiere Edition’ will also be offered, with these being limited to 750 cars and set to be the first to arrive in Nissan showrooms.

(Nissan)

Based on the N-Connecta model, this launch version costs from £28,259 and comes with 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, tinted headlights and a gloss-black roof. There’s special detailing on the roof and mirrors, too, while inside the car gets grey synthetic leather seats with grey stitching.