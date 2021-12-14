Updated Renault Kadjar now available to order from £25,595

Renault Kadjar

Renault has announced that its updated Kadjar SUV has gone on sale ahead of deliveries in February 2022.

The model gets a refreshed trim structure with two new specifications called Equilibre and Techno. Both models come with a 138bhp petrol engine that gets up to 44.1mpg.

The range starts with Equilibre, which Renault says has been designed to offer a balanced specification across comfort, driving experience and style.

All cars benefit from a seven-inch touchscreen

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, and automatic wipers and headlights.

Other equipment found on this model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, chrome styling parts, synthetic leather steering wheel, and automatic dual-zone climate control.

Prices for this model start at £25,595 with a six-speed manual gearbox or £27,195 with an automatic.

Step up to the Techno grade and you get 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights with LED turn indicators and fog lights, automatic high-beam, black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery and an active emergency braking system.

The Kadjar has proved to be a real success for Renault

These models start at £27,195 for the manual and £28,795 in the automatic.

These two trims are currently the only specifications available on the Kadjar, and Renault says they will be introduced across more models in its range.