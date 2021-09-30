Ford Puma scores three stars in latest green car rating

Ford Puma

The latest Green NCAP results have been published, with two small crossovers and one supermini having their eco credentials rated.

The Ford Puma has been one of the best-selling cars in the UK this year and scored a respectable three out of five stars.

Green NCAP tests heavily favour electric vehicles as they do not emit any harmful gases, so combustion engine cars cannot hit top marks.

The Puma was tested with its 1.0-litre petrol engine, which has a mild-hybrid set-up that improves fuel economy. It would have scored 3.5 stars if it controlled ammonia emissions better, but it scored well in the energy efficiency category.

Another crossover, the DS 3 Crossback, scored 2.5, also losing marks for ammonia emissions as well as NOx. The test car was fitted with a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine that scored highly for controlling particulate emissions.

However, top marks for this round of testing went to the Mazda2. The smart supermini was tested with a 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine and scored highly for energy efficiency. It was also marked highly for control of emissions but could have done even better with a gasoline particulate filter.

Aleksandar Damyanov of Green NCAP, said: “These tests prove that modern combustion-engine cars can perform well. Green NCAP’s tests will, we hope, encourage manufacturers to strive for the very best levels of emissions control and this means using all of the tools at their disposal.