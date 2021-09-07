Ford’s Mustang Mach-e police car concept is an electric blue light option

Ford Mustang Mach-e police car

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e electric SUV has been given the blue light treatment in a new conversion.

It comes following considerable interest from UK police forces, with seven having already either tested the vehicle or requested a full evaluation of the concept car.

The Metropolitan Police Force has already requested a test, as well as Sussex, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall, and Police Scotland forces.

This initial concept is based on the Mustang Mach-e Standard Range with all-wheel-drive, though Ford is planning to offer Extended Range versions of both its rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models to police forces too.

In addition, all of the car’s auxiliary functions operated from a 12-volt battery rather than the car’s drive battery, so the use of blue lights, sirens and other equipment won’t sap the Mustang’s electric range.

The interior is fitted with police-specific equipment

“The vehicle range is uncompromised as the blue light equipment is being drawn from the vehicle’s 12V battery and not the drive battery,” said Terry Adams, Blue Light Direct Sales Manager, Ford of Britain and Ireland.

“In future developments we will look to increase this battery capacity to allow for additional equipment to be fitted.”

The livery is easy to see both in the day and night

The conversion was carried out by Safeguard SVP in Essex, who fitted bespoke mounting pods and brackets throughout the car, while the additional lighting uses LEDs to ensure minimal draw from the car’s 12-volt power system.

The emergency livery also uses a special material capable of maximising day and night visibility requirements.