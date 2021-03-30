Kia announces EV6 tech details and reveals GT range-topper

Kia EV6

Kia has confirmed technical details for its upcoming EV6 electric vehicle while introducing a powerful GT version.

As standard, the EV6 will be available in either rear-wheel-drive form with 316 miles of range from its 77.4kWh battery, or four-wheel-drive with a 58kWh battery allowing for a smaller electric range – though Kia has yet to confirm how far this will be. Both versions can sprint from 0-60mph in under six seconds, too.

The EV6 looks set to arrive in the second half of 2021

Equipped with 800V charging capability, the EV6 can be charged from 0-80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes, while 62 miles of range can be added in just four and a half minutes – depending on which size battery is fitted. Kia also states that the EV6 has a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg, while vehicle-to-load functionality allows it to supply up to 3.6kW of power to external devices, which means it can add charge to another EV if needed.

The new range-topping EV6 GT, meanwhile, can only be selected with the long-range, larger battery pack. Equipped with 430kW dual motors, it can deliver 740Nm of torque which allows it to go from 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 161mph. It’s also fitted with an electronic limited-slip differential which helps to increase cornering ability.

The interior boasts a variety of screens

Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D division for Hyundai Motor Group, said: “The GT version of EV6 demonstrates our technological leadership through its combination of outstanding high-speed charging and acceleration performance like a super sports car. With our dedicated EV platform, there is no need for compromise between inspiring spaciousness and performance.”