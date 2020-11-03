Lotus collaborates with automotive influencers for stunning Evija photoshoot

MotorsPublished: Last Updated:

British brand invited photographers to shoot its new electric hypercar.

Sam Moores - Evija at Duke of London
Sam Moores - Evija at Duke of London

Lotus has shared a gallery of photographs from some of the most influential car photographers and social media stars in the car industry.

The British performance car brand invited various influencers to the Duke of London car showroom, which sits in a converted 1930s soap factory in West London, to take photos of the new Evija.

Each was given one hour with the car and invited to shoot it in the showroom and the surrounding areas in their own style.

The electric hypercar is the firm’s first electric car and promises an astonishing 2,000bhp. The shoot was commissioned to celebrate its overall victory in the Automotive Transportation category of the 2020 Muse Global Design Awards.

Photographer Alex Carmichael said: “A huge thanks to Lotus for giving me the opportunity to spend time with the Evija. It’s not every day you get the chance to photograph the next generation of electric hypercars. I hope my photos do the car justice, and I’m looking forward to the next steps in its development before seeing them on the streets.”

Master Krishian - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)

Russell Carr, director of design at Lotus, said he was hugely impressed with the unique and creative ways in which the photographers shot the car. “When you have spent thousands of hours looking something from every angle – as I have with the Evija – it’s fascinating to see how talented and creative people choose to photograph it when they’re seeing it for the first time.

“There is some amazing work in this collection and the design of the car really shines through.”

Here are the remaining images:

Tom Howarth - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Timothy James - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Mike Will - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Luke Jackson Clark - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Carl Thompson - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Alex Carmichael - Evija at Duke of London
(Lotus)
Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News