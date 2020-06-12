Groupe PSA introduces virtual showroom technology

Groupe PSA has developed a new Virtual Showroom system which allows potential buyers of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars to browse the latest models from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Buyers are given high-definition tours of the latest models, all via their smartphone, tablet or computer. During this time they can ask brand specialists questions, book test drives and even buy vehicles – all while at home.

It has been launched in response to buyer concerns over visiting dealerships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An online shopping portal takes all aspects of car buying into account, guiding buyers through the research of a new model right the way to specifications and final options, as well as looking at finance and lease deals.

Following the purchase of a new car, owners can have either a remote handover at home or take ownership of the vehicle via click-and-collect at the dealership.

Buyers will be able to ask dealers questions about the car directly

David March, Groupe PSA’s UK network development director, said: “Online retail and remote selling is one of the big growth areas for the automotive retail sector. With Virtual Showroom, we are bringing the same tailored showroom experience our customers are used to when visiting our physical Retail sites to the comfort of their home. At Groupe PSA we’re keen to position ourselves at the forefront of digital excellence.

“We are adapting our business to respond not only to the current crisis but also for longer term trends and shifts in consumer behaviours. Increasingly, web based viewing and brand interaction is becoming an expectation rather than exception and we’re positioned well across all our brands to meet these needs”