Lister to build 200mph version of Jaguar F-Pace

Lister is to build a hard-core version of the Jaguar F-Pace with a top speed of 200mph.

The British sports car manufacturer’s version of the SUV – dubbed the LFP – will produce around 670bhp and boast a 0-60mph time of approximately 3.5 seconds, making it the fastest SUV available.

Extensive carbon-fibre modifications will reduce the car’s weight and improve its road-holding to help achieve the performance.

The LFP will cost around £140,000, but that hasn’t deterred buyers, with Lister reporting considerable customer interest already.

This latest project follows the LFT-666 coupe – Lister’s souped-up version of the Jaguar F-Type – which was a sales success for the company.

Lister was founded in Cambridge in 1954 and became a big name in motorsport during that era, particularly for its work with Jaguar.

The company was acquired by Warrantywise in 2013, initially building continuation examples of its original models, before moving on to modifying Jaguar’s current range of vehicles in 2018.

Commenting on the LFP, Lister chief executive Lawrence Whittaker said: “I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest, excitement and orders our LFT-666 supercar has already generated in just a few months.

“Based on early indications, our new LFP promises to repeat the success of the LFT-666, and I really can’t wait to reveal the world’s fastest SUV quite soon.

“We kicked off 2018 where we left 2017 – as the UK’s fastest-growing company in the competitive motor industry business sector, according to leading independent financial analysis specialists Plimsoll.

“Over the past six months, the Lister Motor Company has been working very hard developing our Tuning Division – starting with modifying the Jaguar F-Type – and setting up our new headquarters in Lancashire.

“The imminent release of our new monster-killer LFP promises to see this healthy situation continue for the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Final details – including prices and specifications – for the Lister LFP will be unveiled soon. It’s unknown when the car will launch, but customers can place advance orders now.