Wolves Foundation showcases Futures Hub programme supporting residents into work

Working alongside the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), and supported by the City of Wolverhampton Council, the Foundation are delivering a weekly ‘Foundation Futures Hub’, a multi-faceted offering which offers support in an open and positive environment.

Foundation staff from the Building Brighter Futures project are joined by representatives from local employers and other organisations in providing a range of employment, mentoring and financial wellbeing support, free of charge to all visitors.

Pat McFadden MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, was joined by fellow Wolverhampton MPs Warinder Juss and Sureena Brackenridge, the Leader of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Steven Simkins, and high-level representatives from the DWP, West Midlands Combined Authority, Premier League and other organisations to showcase the first six months of the project and plans for the future.

From left, Pat McFadden MP, Sureena Brackenridge MP, Leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Steven Simkins, Warinder Juss MP, Director of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes.

Will Clowes, Director of Wolves Foundation, said: “So much of the strength of the Wolves Foundation’s work comes through partnerships, and we were delighted to welcome so many of our key stakeholders to showcase the Foundation Futures Hub.

“One of our commitments to Wolverhampton within our 2030 strategy centres around economic prosperity and employment, which we support via our Building Brighter Futures project, delivered thanks to funding from the Premier League and PFA, and City of Wolverhampton Council.

“As part of Building Brighter Futures, we have been able to work with the DWP to launch the Foundation Futures Hub, using the power of the Wolves badge to engage as many local people as possible.