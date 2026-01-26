Natalie all set to keep on running for Wolves Foundation

Natalie Jarvis, a season ticket holder in the Stan Cullis Stand, set about doing couch to 5k to help build up her fitness, and is now training for the longer distance at the same time as supporting Wolves Foundation.

The club’s official charity are hoping to field a sizeable team of runners at the event in March to help fund a range of projects delivered across the city for people of all ages and abilities.

“I started running with the motivation of trying to get fit, like a lot of people, and after completing couch to 5k just felt more confident about going further,” says Natalie.

Natalie Jarvis preparing to take on her first 10k to raise funds for Wolves Foundation.

“I saw the Wolverhampton 10k being advertised and spoke to my cousin about it, who also runs, and just thought, ‘why not’?

“And all of a sudden, I found myself buying a pretty decent pair of running trainers!