'She's only 11 - she was screaming she found a dead body' - Father of Year 7 pupil who found man's body during PE lesson at Black Country school shares harrowing story

The pupil, who the Express and Star have chosen to keep anonymous, spotted the body when she made her way onto the playing fields at Smestow Academy in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton for a PE lesson around 10am on Monday, January 19.

It is understood that her year seven class were the first to have the subject this week, and that no pupils had been on the field prior to the start of the lesson.

The scene at Smestow Academy, Wolverhampton, after a body was found on the school grounds.

Speaking at 12.30pm, Terry Willington, the father of the 11-year-old pupil who found the body, said: “My daughter phoned her mom up, screaming, and told her that she found a dead body by the goal posts on the field.

“She’s only 11 years of age. They went out for PE and it was very foggy this morning.