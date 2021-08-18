Solar farm plans criticised by councillors

The request for the change has been rejected

Greentech Services Ltd has applied to build photovoltaic panels on the reclaimed former Huntington Lane Surface Mine, west of New Works Lane, across the M54 south of Wellington.

The 99-acre site is in the Little Wenlock Parish Council area, and members there have agreed not to object, but Wellington Town Council member Angela McClements said residents of her Arleston ward valued the neighbouring “glorious green space” and didn’t want seven or eight extra delivery trucks on the road every day during construction.

The town council planning committee voted to oppose the plan.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will decide on it at a later date.

Cllr McClements told the committee: “We’re so lucky to have such a glorious green space on our doorstep and more and more people are enjoying the countryside for their health and wellbeing.

“The land at New Works is in the process of long-term recovery from opencast mining and, as per the terms agreed for the land recovery scheme, is being enjoyed by the wider community.

“The traffic impact on Dawley Road will be extensive. Roads in the area are already very busy, especially after the huge amount of housebuilding that has taken place in recent years and continues.

“The construction traffic plan concludes the initial phase of the development will involve approximately 1,236 two-way delivery movements over six months; that’s a hell of a lot, and that’s six days a week.”

Deputy chairman Lisa Jinks said the area was a “haven for wildlife”, populated by badgers, rabbits, foxes, deer and, according to a 2020 site visit, at least six pairs of skylarks – a species on the RSPB red list. Building on the site would mean the loss of 100 metres of highly biodiverse hedgerow, she added.

Chairman Giles Luter said: “As a committee we strongly object to this application and hope the borough listens to the comments that have been made with a lot of local knowledge and rejects this application.”

Telford and Wrekin councillor Jacqui Seymour, whose Wrockwardine ward incorporates the site, has requested that the application be decided in public by the planning committee rather than by officers.

In her “call-in” notice, she writes: “This site, despite being on land that has previously been opencast mined, nevertheless lies on the western boundary of the Dawley Road and firmly within the Wrekin Strategic Landscape Area.

“The solar farm itself – or rather the backs of the panels – would be viewed against the background of the Wrekin, Ercall and AONB [Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty], thus completely undermining the nature of the Strategic Landscape Area.”

A design statement submitted by Greentech says the site, if approved, could save approximately 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and power around 8,650 typical homes annually while operational.

“Permission for the development is sought for 40 years, after which the arrays will be removed, and the land will revert to agricultural use,” it says, adding that “landscaping and ecological enhancements” provided during the set-up would be left in place at the end of the farm’s lifespan.