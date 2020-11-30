New free parking trial scheme launched at Wellington long stay car park

Telford & Wrekin Council wants to introduce a new long-stay time limit of nine hours with no return for two hours on a section of the car park.

Drivers will be asked to display in their vehicles a free date and time-stamped parking ticket which can be obtained from the car park’s ticket machine. This trial arrangement will be in place 24 hours a day.

The council's neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration boss Councillor Lee Carter said: “We are committed to maintaining free parking in Wellington.

“For the last three years we have worked successfully with Wellington Town Council on managing free short stay car parking to help keep local businesses flourishing by making it easier for customers to find somewhere to park.

“We are now applying the same principles to longer stay free parking. We are going to run a trial on Victoria Road North Car Park which, we have noticed, regularly has spaces available since the introduction of the short stay arrangements in 2017.

"In addition to this, a number of long-stay spaces have been taken up by the new walk-through Covid testing centre in the Wrekin Road car park, so it’s a good time to introduce a section of long-stay parking in Victoria Road North Car Park to help minimise the impact of this testing centre.

“Drivers will still have to get a free ticket from a machine by entering their registration number. They will have to display that ticket showing the expiry time in their vehicle. This extension of the parking time to nine hours in a section of the car park means it’ll be easier for people working and trading in Wellington to find somewhere to park for free.