Shropshire Council 'aware' of pothole problems in Shifnal

Graham Downes, Shropshire Council’s highways maintenance manager for the area, said they were working with Kier to get the defects on High Street and Broadway fixed.

It comes after residents raised concerns about the issue, which has already led to damage to tyres.

They said it was only a matter of time before something worse happens.

Mr Downes said: “Following routine safety inspections and receipt of customer enquiries, Shropshire Council are aware of a number of defects in the area.

"As a result, Shropshire Council are working closely with our term maintenance contractors Kier to programme and repair these defects.”