Joan and Mike Lewis at the church

People are invited to attend a Remembrance Day event will be held at Trinity Church, Wellington Road, Newport at 10.30am on Sunday. The service will include Holy Communion.

There will be a wreath in the porch of the church for people to add their own poppy to in memory of loved ones and for all those who have been lost or are still suffering from the effects of war.

Mike Lewis with a scene featuring a soldier

The church has been beautifully and poignantly decorated. Members of Trinity Church have been busy crocheting and creating poppies while there is also art of soldiers, to represent those lost who were connected to the church.

Decorating the church for remembrance was originally the idea of Mike and Joan Lewis.

Judy Martin

Ahead of Sunday's service, church spokeswoman Judy Martin said: "Members started creating art and decorating the church in 2016-17 and it has just grown ever since.

"Our churchgoers have crocheted poppies and the soldiers were created by Mike Briscoe. It's a fitting tribute and we're proud of it."

For the Newport Remembrance Parade, a road closure has been put in place.

The order will come into place from 6am and remain in place until 1.15pm and will impact Audley Avenue, from outside Burton Borough School to its junction with Avenue Road.

Mike Lewis at Trinity Church with some of the art