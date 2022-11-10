Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport prepares to remember those lost in conflict

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

Residents of a Shropshire town will come together to remember those killed in conflicts across the world this weekend.

Joan and Mike Lewis at the church
Joan and Mike Lewis at the church

People are invited to attend a Remembrance Day event will be held at Trinity Church, Wellington Road, Newport at 10.30am on Sunday. The service will include Holy Communion.

There will be a wreath in the porch of the church for people to add their own poppy to in memory of loved ones and for all those who have been lost or are still suffering from the effects of war.

Mike Lewis with a scene featuring a soldier

The church has been beautifully and poignantly decorated. Members of Trinity Church have been busy crocheting and creating poppies while there is also art of soldiers, to represent those lost who were connected to the church.

Decorating the church for remembrance was originally the idea of Mike and Joan Lewis.

Judy Martin

Ahead of Sunday's service, church spokeswoman Judy Martin said: "Members started creating art and decorating the church in 2016-17 and it has just grown ever since.

"Our churchgoers have crocheted poppies and the soldiers were created by Mike Briscoe. It's a fitting tribute and we're proud of it."

For the Newport Remembrance Parade, a road closure has been put in place.

The order will come into place from 6am and remain in place until 1.15pm and will impact Audley Avenue, from outside Burton Borough School to its junction with Avenue Road.

Mike Lewis at Trinity Church with some of the art

It will also affect Audley Road, Upper Bar and High Street.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News