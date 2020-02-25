'Threat to life' warning remains in place for Ironbridge after warning barriers could be breached

Residents in affected areas have been asked to evacuate by Telford & Wrekin Council and by police ahead of the river peaking tonight or tomorrow morning.

The Severn could reach 7m high - nearly as much as was recorded during the floods of 2000.

A rest centre for any residents affected is open 24/7 at the Tontine Hotel in Ironbridge. Hotel accommodation is available for any residents who leave their home.

Coalbrookdale Primary school will be closed again today.

Telford & Wrekin Council said: "River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise overnight and levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceed those seen during last week’s flooding.

"The latest information from the Environment Agency is that we expect the river levels to peak either tonight or early on Wednesday morning. This peak is expected to be prolonged. The possibility that the temporary flood barriers on the Wharfage could be overtopped by floods when the peak arrives still remains."

The Environment Agency said it expected river levels to stay high throughout the week, and that it was closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services regarding the temporary flood barriers at Ironbridge," it said. "Please move possessions and valuables to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents. Please follow advice from emergency services."

Road closures

The following roads will be closed due to flooding: