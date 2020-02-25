LIVE UPDATES: River Severn set to peak as two 'danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge

Around 40 residents in Ironbridge were urged to evacuate their homes last night as the swollen river could breach the barriers in place on The Wharfage.

Staff from the Environment Agency worked throughout the night as it was reported that the Severn was "absoltely heaving".

The Environment Agency's Dave Throup tweeted: "The UK’s longest river is absolutely heaving! From Newtown in Wales to Gloucester the whole length of the Severn is on flood warning. Exceptionally high levels and flows resulting in dangerous conditions in many areas. Severe flood impacts expected tomorrow and Wednesday."

