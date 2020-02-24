Residents evacuated from their Shrewsbury homes due to rising flood water

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to flats, in Coton Manor, Berwick Road, in the Gravel Hill, area of the town at about 7.40pm

Just over an hour earlier crews from Shrewsbury also went to Hazeldine Court, in Longden Coleham, Coleham, at 6.55pm which also involved "rescuing occupants of properties due to flooding".

In both incidents two fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station.