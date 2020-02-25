Advertising
Residents and businesses warned as flooding expected in Bridgnorth
Residents and businesses in Bridgnorth have been advised to remain on guard with flooding expected.
The Government's Flood Information Service has warned flooding may affect properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.
Water levels in the town are set to peak Wednesday morning, reaching between 5m and 5.3m.
Further rain is forecast over the next 48 hours.
A statement from the service said: "We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."
Castlefields Primary School closed yesterday due to flooding damage and remains shut today.
Members of Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were out checking on residents yesterday.
The team posted on Twitter: "Checking on locations that were affected by the flooding around Bridgnorth, water levels have reseeded, but rain continues.
"Officers will be patrolling the area affected by the flood water, for reassurance of those who remained and to deter any illegal activity in empty properties."
Bridgnorth Police also stressed the importance of taking notice of road closure signs and not to drive through standing water.
