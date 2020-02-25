'Danger to life' warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury as all trains set to cease in and out of town

With Shrewsbury falling victim to heavy flooding, many roads in the area are closed, as well as some schools, while Transport for Wales has warned all train lines in and out of the town will soon be blocked.

The Severn is expected to peak in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge this evening, and in Bridgnorth and Bewdley on Wednesday.

In Shrewsbury, Smithfield Road, Chester Street and Raven Meadows all remain closed, as do Frankwell Main and Raven Meadows car parks. Abbey Foregate car park is also closed today, and people trying to get into town have been advised to use buses.

Abbey Foregate car park in Shrewsbury has been closed as a precautionary measure. The advice is, if you're coming into Shrewsbury use the bus or park and ride. Buses will still terminate at Abbey Foregate for the time being, but we'll be reviewing the situation later today. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 25, 2020

The town's shopping centres, Pride Hill, Darwin and Riverside, are all shut today for customers' safety.

On a bright but nippy morning in Shrewsbury, the town centre was quiet, but for a few commuters and passers-by taking pictures and videos of the gushing water at some of the worst-hit locations and a news crew stood knee-deep in the wet near the slinky in Smithfield Road.

Meanwhile, traffic was heavy on the M54 and other main roads around the area.

In Ironbridge, a road closure update was issued first thing this morning as the town steeled itself for the inevitable.

Telford and Wrekin Council tweeted: "We have now had to close Madeley Road, Waterloo Street and Ironbridge Road due to rising flood water.

Tuesday morning forecast 25/02/2020

"Buildwas Road, Dale End, The Wharfage & Ferry Road also remain closed.

"Please take care and plan your journey to avoid these routes."

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said: "Please remain vigilant #FloodAware Two #Severe flood warnings for #Shrewsbury & #Ironbridge remain in force.

We are continuing to monitor the situation, warning & informing with all partners and all media channels."

Please remain vigilant #FloodAware Two #Severe flood warnings for #Shrewsbury & #Ironbridge remain in force.

We are continuing to monitor the situation, warning & informing with all partners and all media channels. https://t.co/pMHR8QLzRs pic.twitter.com/fK6u4VpQCz — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) February 25, 2020

Transport for Wales tweeted: "All lines into and out of Shrewsbury are on the verge of being closed due to flood water levels being 2 inches below the closure marks and on various bridges and viaducts that serve the station and still rising.

"All lines will be BLOCKED!"

Several schools have closed this morning. In Shrewsbury, Long Mountain CE Primary and Coleham Primary have closed due to flooding, while St Giles Primary is also closed due to a boiler issue.

Castlefields Primary in Bridgnorth is also closed.

West Mercia Police provided a further update on road closures, adding: "Shrewsbury road closures due to floods;- Madeley Rd Junc with Wrekin View, Buildwas Rd & Much Wenlock Rd. the Lloyds, Legges Way & past the Museum."

Dave Throup from the Environment Agency has been a man in demand over the past couple of weeks.

He provided a stark update on the situation: