Rail links, NHS progress and justice reforms top the agenda in this week’s column from Telford MP

Reliable train services are vital for Telford and it’s an issue residents and businesses continue to raise with me.

I hear those concerns loud and clear and I called for a meeting last week with the transport minister to discuss the latest application for a new direct rail service between Wrexham and London via Telford.

The meeting also explored all other potential options to improve connectivity for Telford, including the possibility of reintroducing a route via Wolverhampton.

Better rail connectivity is not just about convenience; it’s essential for supporting local businesses, driving economic growth, and creating new jobs here in Telford.

We are a growing town, with more businesses choosing to relocate and invest here we need improved connectivity. Once again, I made the case that this is a service Telford needs.

It is my priority to ensure we have done everything we can at this stage, so we are on the front foot when we receive the decision on the Telford to London direct rail link later this spring.

Shaun Davies MP

Like many of you, I was reassured to hear that for the first time since 2018, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has come out of special measures, on top of being recognised as the most improved trust in the country.

While we still have mountains to climb to deliver the NHS services Telford deserves, I want to recognise the dedication and hard work of our NHS staff. I’ve met many of them, from frontline teams to senior leaders, and seen firsthand their commitment to improving care for local people.

When we see investment and improvements in our health services like we are right now, it makes a real difference to families across our community.

This is real, meaningful progress for Telford and I will continue fighting to strengthen our local NHS. If you have concerns about local health services, please do get in touch with me.

There’s positive momentum right now on changes from this Government that will make a real difference here in Telford.

This includes new guidance giving councils stronger powers to seize and crush vehicles used in fly-tipping and to name and shame offenders on social media.

Fly-tipping is a blight on towns like ours, damaging our environment and undermining community pride.

I have long pushed for tougher action to tackle this issue back to when I was Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, so I’m pleased to see the Government taking firm steps to back up our communities.

We have also seen the publication of the Schools White Paper, setting out a bold strategy to help every child achieve and thrive.

I regularly visit our local schools and meet with Telford’s young people, our future leaders, whose insight and honesty help shape the work I do in standing up for Telford.

Their voices strengthen my push for greater support for our schools, and these reforms I know will help build on the excellent work already taking place in classrooms across Telford.

Finally, the Government unveiled the Courts and Tribunals Bill to tackle delays that deny justice to victims.

The Bill strengthens magistrates’ powers to hear more cases, removes defendants’ ability to choose their court as a delaying tactic, and streamlines the appeals process.

In Telford’s it has been confirmed that the temporary Nightingale Court will become a permanent facility, a major boost for our local justice system.

Since my election, I have campaigned for urgent reforms and increased court capacity in Telford and Shropshire, including bringing Courts Minister Sarah Sackman to see firsthand the pressures our courts face.

For too long, victims and families have endured unacceptable delays. Making the Nightingale Court permanent will increase capacity, speed up cases, and help restore confidence in our local justice system.

I’m pleased the Government has listened — this decision will make a real difference across Telford and Shropshire.

I’ll be in Overdale on Friday, March 13, at the Carpenter Centre from 3pm to 4.30pm for my next coffee event and I’d really encourage you to come along if there’s something you’d like to raise.

It’s a chance to have an in person chat with me about any concerns, and there’ll also be local organisations and services there on the day, so you can get help and advice all in one place.

If you can’t make it, you can find details of future events at shaundavies.org, along with my weekly updates published every Thursday evening.

Lots done but lots to do!