Developer now wants to build homes instead of approved plant nursery for people with learning disabilities

The replacement nursery was part of approved plans to partly demolish the existing Beech Spinney Care village and plant nursery off Beech Road, Madeley to make way for 80 homes.

Learning disability charity Homes Farm Trust (HFT) are carrying out the development with Lioncourt Homes as their chosen developer.

Final plans were confirmed in 2022 for the site to have 68 open market dwellings, nine supported living dwellings and three registered social care bungalows and a new plant nursery and café.

HFT had proposed for a plant nursery and café to be provided within the south-east corner of the site.

“At the time, it was envisaged that this would enable the development to provide a diversity of uses and deliver retail employment opportunities to the charity’s customers only, it was not intended to be used as a public facility for the wider public,” said the applicant in their design statement.