Housing association celebrates a quarter of a century providing affordable homes

The Wrekin Housing Group marked its quarter of a century milestone on March 25.

It was formed after a landmark transfer of housing stock from Telford & Wrekin Council to what was then The Wrekin Housing Trust in 1999. At the time, this was the largest transfer of its kind in the UK.

Today, the organisation provides affordable homes for 28,000 people across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire, and employs more than 1,000 members of staff.

Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings said “This is a fantastic occasion for Wrekin, for our staff and customers.

“We make a difference to people’s lives every day so it’s important to reflect on days like today and think about everything we have achieved – including more than 1.2 million repairs carried out, almost 6,000 new homes built and three quarters of a billion pounds invested over 25 years.”

He added that under The Wrekin Housing Group umbrella are a growing number of ShireLiving extra care schemes for over-55s, and Wrekin Reviive, which takes in donated household furniture and appliances to re-sell and recycle.

The milestone anniversary was marked on Monday at Wrekin’s headquarters at Old Park, Telford, with a celebration event for members of staff who joined in 1999.

Among them was Louise Holland, Neighbourhood Manager, who said: “Today has been a great opportunity to get together with colleagues who have become friends, to share memories and celebrate everything we have achieved in 25 years.

“The organisation has gone from strength to strength, and it’s humbling to think how many thousands of people we have had a positive impact on.”