Busy Telford McDonald's branch finally reopens after 'mysteriously' closing for two weeks

The McDonald's branch at the Wrekin retail park in Telford has now reopened after it mysteriously closed over two weeks ago.

A note in the window said: "Due to unforeseen circumstance we have had to shut the store. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Earlier this month, Telford & Wrekin Council said that an investigation was still ongoing relating to the restaurant, but that it was not able to comment further.

The restaurant was also closed for a period in January.

On that occasion, the owners said they were dealing with a 'pest sighting' and had shut for investigations.