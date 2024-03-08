Pledge over village flooding after ‘torrent’ of water head through gardens

A land drainage issue behind the Dale at Church Aston has been blamed on the flooding which has residents in The Close and along Wallshead Way impacted on ‘several occasions’ in the last three years.

The flooding happened again two weeks ago when a ‘torrent’ of water entered residents’ properties.

Telford & Wrekin councillor Andrew Eade, ward member for Church Aston and Lilleshall, addressed the issue at last week’s full council meeting.

He said: “It is like a torrent that comes off that field, it’s like a mountain stream that goes through several properties.”

Councillor Eade asked cabinet member for neighbourhood services, Lee Carter, what steps are being taken to solve the problem?

“I can confirm that this is a private land drainage issue, the council has undertaken extensive investigations which has confirmed that the issue lies within private land,” said councillor Carter.

“Following engagement, the landowner is now aware of their responsibility and what action is required.

“We will continue to liaise and ensure that the necessary steps are taken to resolve the issue.”

Councillor Eade thanked the cabinet member for his ‘assurance’ and said Church Aston residents would be pleased to hear it.

He then invited councillor Carter to meet residents to view the photographs and videos of the ‘severe events’ and witness first hand the full extent of the problems.

Councillor Carter added that the council had ‘established what the issue is’ and he was happy to look at any other evidence put forward on the issue.

“The team will write to residents to reassure them of the action that we’ve taken so far and what we’ll do to resolve the issues going forward,” he added.

Councillor Eade also questioned the cabinet member about Millwood Mere and said that houses in his ward lie adjacent and ‘below the Mere level’.

He asked what help and action can be taken ‘to sort out the very real problems that are threatening neighbouring properties with flooding’?

Councillor Carter said that Bloor Homes have ‘accepted their responsibilities’ in respect to the matter and have agreed ‘a number of actions’ and a timescale to complete changes.

“This will demonstrate whether the constructed system is fit for purpose or whether a revised design is required,” councillor Carter said.

“I can assure him that the council will continue to hold the developer to account on this issue and ensure that the appropriate resolution is achieved at the earliest opportunity.

“We have been assured that there are measure in place to manage the site in the interim, but I’m always happy to take on board evidence to the contrary.

“The council will continue to keep the local community updated on progress along with the ward member.”

Councillor Eade asked if council officers would attend a public meeting with residents so that they can see first hand what the council is doing and to explain the way forward.

Councillor Carter said that he would lease with councillor Eade about the best approach for his suggestion.