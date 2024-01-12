Prison officer from Telford jailed after sexual relationship with inmate at Birmingham jail
A prison officer has been jailed for 16 months after she admitted to engaging in sexual activity with an inmate at HMP Birmingham.
Shania Begum, 25, from Telford, pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in a public office and appeared at Birmingham Crown yesterday for sentencing.
Staff at the Category B prison in Winson Green became suspicious of Begum and an inappropriate relationship they believed she was conducting with a prisoner.