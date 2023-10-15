BMW driver caught doing 90mph with trailer gets points and big court bill

By David StubbingsTelfordPublished:

A driver who had a trailer on the back of his car while travelling at 90mph along a dual carriageway has appeared in court.

A police officer with a speed measuring device caught Lukasz Eska, from Weavers Rise in Ketley Bank, Telford, driving a BMW 30mph faster than he should have been when travelling along Spoke Boulevard on the edge of Liverpool.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to speeding when he appeared at Liverpool Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court on September 27.

He was fined £430 and had his driving licence endorsed with six points.

He was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a £172 surcharge, leaving him owing £712 to the court.

By David Stubbings

